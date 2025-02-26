Statewide pickpocket faces 31 charges after being caught in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman who was caught stealing from elderly women.

According to CCSO, 47-year-old Kabreshia Caldwell would go to grocery and retail stores throughout the county to steal from unsuspecting elderly women.

After an extensive investigation, it was uncovered that Caldwell was involved in similar crimes in other Northeast Florida counties. Overall, it was estimated she stole over $10,000.

Caldwell was initially arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on unrelated crimes, but she has since been transferred to the Clay County Jail. Caldwell is currently facing 31 charges from multiple agencies throughout the state.

Anyone with additional information regarding cases like Caldwell and others is encouraged to call 904-264-6512 or submit an anonymous tip through our SaferWatch app, or by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers by dialing **TIPS.

