Sticker Shock: Florida gas prices jump to well over $4 per gallon

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida gas prices have eclipsed $4 a gallon. AAA says the state average is now $4.12 per gallon of regular, 17 cents higher than Monday’s average.

The average price is now $1.23 higher than last month.

In Duval County the average price is at $4.14 per gallon. Nassau, Clay, and St. Johns are all at $4.18 per gallon.

The state average for a gallon of diesel has also jumped, to $5.73 per gallon, 12 cents higher than Monday.

Nationally, the price for unleaded crossed an average of $4 a gallon, which hasn’t seen seen since August 2022.

Since the end of February, the average cost of regular gasoline has jumped 35 percent, according to AAA.

Higher gas prices are impacting consumers and businesses as many households continue to face wider cost of living strains. And as drivers pay more to cover necessities like gas, many may be forced to cut their budgets in other places.

More expensive fuel can also push up other spending, from utility bills to the price of many goods consumers buy each day.

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