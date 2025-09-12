Student hurt in crash near Oakleaf High School, Clay school district says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A student is in the hospital after a crash in Clay County on Friday morning.

It happened near Oakleaf High School.

Clay County District Schools said a car crashed with three students in it, and one of them was hurt and taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn their condition and what caused the crash.

