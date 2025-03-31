Subaru of Jacksonville ‘Shares the Love’ with Wolfson Children’s Hospital, donating $205K

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Subaru of Jacksonville gave a huge gift to Wolfson Children’s Hospital on Friday.

As part of its annual Share the Love campaign, the auto dealership presented the hospital with a check for nearly $205,000.

It’s the dealership’s largest-ever donation.

This year, Subaru of America raised money for charity by donating $250 for every new vehicle purchased or leased between Nov. 21 and Jan. 2. Customers could choose which charity gets the donation.

This year, Subaru of Jacksonville took it a step further by donating an additional $350 for every new car sold or leased to Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Subaru of Jacksonville chose the hospital as its hometown charity in 2016. To date, the dealership has donated nearly $1.8 million.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Giving back to our community has always been at the heart of what we do. For the past nine years, our partnership with Wolfson Children’s Hospital has been incredibly meaningful, and we’re honored to support the amazing work they do for children and families. Seeing the impact of these donations—whether it’s funding life-saving treatments or simply bringing a smile to a child’s face—reminds us why this commitment is so important. We’re not just a dealership; we’re a family, and this community is part of that family,” Phil Porter Sr., owner of Subaru of Jacksonville, said in a news release.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital is a nonprofit that relies on charitable donations to provide care for its young patients, regardless of their families’ ability to pay.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Our community’s unwavering support empowers us to deliver top-decile, lifesaving care to children in North Florida and beyond when they need it most,” Allegra C. Jaros, MBA, president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, said in the release. “Thanks to the generosity of donors like Subaru of Jacksonville and the Porter family, we’re able to enhance a multitude of services, invest in cutting-edge technology, and ensure that every child, no matter their background or their family’s financial situation, receives the highest level of specialized care.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.