Sun-Ray Cinema building in Jacksonville’s Five Points sold to Georgia real estate firm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia real estate firm has purchased a historic theatre in the Five Points area of Riverside.

The company bought the Sun-Ray Cinema Theatre building for $7 million.

Action News Jax has been following the possible sale of the theatre for more than a month since Sun-Ray first announced it would be sold.

We’re still waiting to hear exactly what the company is planning to do with the building.

We’ll have that side of the story on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

