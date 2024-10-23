Suncoast Credit Union donates $850,000 to Hurricane relief efforts, helping 13 Florida organizations

TAMPA, Fla. — In response to the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, has announced an $850,000 donation to support recovery efforts across the state. The funds will be distributed to 13 nonprofit organizations focusing on hunger relief, crisis management, and education in the hardest-hit areas.

The donations are aimed at providing both immediate and long-term support. The funding breakdown includes:

American Red Cross – $250,000

Tri County Resource Center – $100,000

United Way Suncoast – $75,000

Feeding Tampa Bay – $75,000

Hillsborough Education Foundation – $70,000

Charlotte Education Foundation – $50,000

Education Foundation of Manatee County – $50,000

Pasco Education Foundation – $50,000

Pinellas Education Foundation – $50,000

Education Foundation of Sarasota County – $50,000

Dixie Board of Public Instruction – $10,000

Gilchrist Education Foundation – $10,000

Levy Education Foundation – $10,000

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“As Floridians recover from the severe impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Suncoast Credit Union is committed to being a trusted partner in rebuilding lives and restoring hope,” said Kevin Johnson, President and CEO of Suncoast Credit Union. “By working alongside these thirteen organizations, we hope to help support families, rebuild lives, and ensure our schools and students have the resources they need to thrive. Our commitment reaches beyond the storm’s immediate aftermath—because we are true partners with the communities we serve.”

The $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross will help provide immediate food, shelter, and relief supplies while funding from other grants will support emergency housing, educational recovery, and food assistance.

Michael D. Brown, CEO of the American Red Cross of Central Florida, expressed gratitude for the contribution, stating, “Suncoast’s generosity will help sustain the vehicles, warehouses, and dedicated teams that make our work possible.”

Beverly Goodman, Manager of Tri County Resource Center, said the $100,000 contribution would allow the organization to provide emergency housing, food, and other essential services to families in need.

Feeding Tampa Bay President and CEO Thomas Mantz emphasized that the $75,000 donation will help provide food through emergency distributions and mobile pantries to families impacted by the storms.

Suncoast’s donation aims to address both the immediate and long-term needs of vulnerable communities, with a special focus on education. “This funding will make a significant difference in the mid-to-long-term recovery,” said United Way of Suncoast CEO Jessica Muroff.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.