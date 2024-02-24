Sunshine for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking sunshine and warm weather this weekend.

On Saturday morning, Action News Jax’s First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking sunshine.

Yesterday’s cold front has passed and taken the rain clouds with it. Jacksonville will warm up into the 70′s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The wind will remain elevated with frequent gusts 25 mph and higher, with Southeast Georgia getting the most wind.

Today has favorable conditions for prescribed burns so you might see some smoke near the forests.

The wind will subside tonight and temperatures will cool into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

Cooler Sunday but still beautiful, highs in mid 60′s and sunny skies.

We stay dry with a big warming trend to 80 degrees by Wednesday. The next rain chance arrives Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Sunny and nice. HIGH: 65

MONDAY: Inland AM frost, sunny and mild. 37/72

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 55/80

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/74

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 58/72

