Super Girl Surf Festival coming to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — The Super Girl Surf Festival will celebrate its 5th year at the Jacksonville Beach Pier and SeaWalk Pavilion from Nov. 8-9, 2025. The event centers around a World Surf League (WSL) QS women’s competition and features a weekend-long concert lineup including headliners The Band Perry and the Plain White T’s. All competitions, concerts, classes, and event activities are free and open to the public.

At the heart of the event is a festival village featuring 14 live concerts, an all-female DJ showcase, fitness and wellness classes, celebrity speakers and panels, a female art exhibition, an adult beverage garden, local food tents, and a skate competition.

New elements for 2025 include a women’s basketball showcase in conjunction with the new UpShot League, a cheer and dance showcase featuring more than 40 teams from around the state, and a free women’s 5K race.

In addition to showcasing over 80 top female surfers in the world’s second-largest women’s pro surfing contest, the event features more than 2,000 women competing across 12 sports, including beach volleyball, soccer, flag football, lacrosse, cheer and dance, longboarding, skateboarding, inline skating, quad skating, running, and basketball.

Kirra Pinkerton Jacksonville Beach, UNITED STATES – November 10: Kirra Pinkrton of USA surfs in Heat 2 of Semifinals at the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs on November 10, 2024 in Jacksonville Beach, United States. (Photo by Jason Wagoner/World Surf League) ( Jason Wagoner/World Surf League/World Surf League)

Some of the biggest names in women’s surfing are expected to attend, including previous Super Girl Champions, Alyssa Spencer, Kirra Pinkerton, Eden Walla, Samantha Sibley, and 2025 Oceanside winner, Leilani McGonagle.

“It’s inspiring to see such a powerful blend of competition, culture and community coming together beyond the top-notch surfing,” said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event’s producer. “To witness so many people and brands support Super Girl’s mission around empowering and creating opportunities for women is incredibly gratifying. The lineup of influential female athletes, creators, artists, musicians, instructors, speakers and advocates committed to Super Girl is absolutely amazing.”

Jersey Mike’s Subs proudly supports the event along with, Visit Jacksonville, Florida Blue, Atlantic Self Storage, Kroger Delivery, the U.S. Marines, the SpringHill Suites Jacksonville Beach, Monster Energy, Owala, Seaglass Wine Company, Vive Organics, Perfect Hydration, Pura Vida, Athletic Brewing, Body Glove, Keel Farms, The Local, the City of Jacksonville’s Tourist Development Council, and Super Girl’s newest partner, Natural Life.

SGSF Drone Shot Jax Beach

The surfing competition will run on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival village is open Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be televised from January 10 to April 30 on 28 national and regional broadcast partners, and will be streamed live on Nov. 8 - 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST at www.supergirljax.com

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group