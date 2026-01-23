‘It was like an automatic!’: surveillance video catches shots fired during home invasion gunfight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New surveillance video shows the terrifying moments when gunfire erupted during a home invasion in Jacksonville’s Riverview neighborhood. One resident was shot, and multiple homeowners say they were frightened by the chaos as dozens of shots rang out.

Action News Jax obtained surveillance footage recorded just seconds before the shooting.

The video shows three suspects walking in front of a Ring camera in the Riverview neighborhood. Moments later, about 15 gunshots can be heard. After the shots, the suspects run to the side of the house, directly in front of the camera. Their black hoodies are pulled up and their faces are covered as they are heard talking to each other while running away. Two of the suspects later run back in front of the camera again before fleeing.

Nearby homeowners said they were caught off guard by the sudden violence.

“I was in there looking at TV then after 2 o’clock, I heard the shots. I saw two guys were running they were wearing black outfits,” one anonymous homeowner said.

When asked how many shots they heard, the homeowner added, “it had to be like an automatic. it was over like over 10 shots like somebody shooting an automatic pistol.”

Another nearby resident, who also asked to remain anonymous, said shootings are unusual in the area.

“No, no, no, not normally this is just something that happened,” the homeowner said.

To better understand what homeowners can legally do during a home invasion, Action News Jax spoke with Rod Mills of Scorched Earth Firearms Training. He explained when deadly force may be justified.

“If someone has done like a home invasion of forcibly entering your home. You do have the right to be able to use the force even if you do not see a weapon,” Mills said.

The homeowner who owns the surveillance footage said she heard every gunshot and feared the suspects were just feet away from her door. She asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

“But when I heard the gunshots, it woke me up out of my sleep. Then I can hear some guys hollering and talking and that’s what made me think that my door was unlocked,” she said.

After getting out of bed and locking her door, she said she was relieved the suspects never entered her home.

“It was scary. At the time my heart was racing and I was just so nervous. I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

When police arrived and it was safe to go outside, she witnessed a scene she says she will never forget.

“I saw them bring somebody out on a stretcher,” she said.

According to Jacksonville police, the shooting happened around 2:06 p.m. Thursday in the 9100 block of 6th Avenue. Officers say three armed suspects wearing masks forced their way into a home and opened fire on the resident inside.

Police said the resident returned fire, striking one of the suspects. The other two suspects fled the scene, while the wounded suspect crawled out of the home and was found in the front yard by officers.

Police said the resident who was shot is expected to recover. It is still unclear whether the two remaining suspects are in custody.

