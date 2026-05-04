Talkable Communities launches “Hope Needs Help” fundraising campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, and Talkable Communities is launching its “Hope Needs Help” campaign to raise both funds and awareness for suicide prevention.

The organization offers training programs such as Adult and Youth Mental Health First Aid, along with Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training. These courses are designed to help people recognize the signs of a mental health crisis and provide support, ultimately strengthening communities through education and compassion.

Founded in 2021, Talkable Communities is working to raise $300,000 by the end of the year to sustain its operations. Leaders say the funding is critical to continuing to offer these trainings at no cost.

Residents across Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns’ counties are encouraged to donate or start their own fundraisers to support the effort.

“Our goal is roughly $300,000 in 300 days. And we really believe in this mission. It’s something that is really close to our hearts. But if we do not reach this goal, the courses go away. We will not be able to offer these at no cost to our community. We won’t be able to be out in the community sharing this information and de-stigmatizing mental health. We’ve trained 2,200 people locally, including our local school districts, both students and staff, our local businesses, and our local libraries. It’s just such a big thing, and we are also nationwide. So,12,000 plus people nationwide have taken these courses. That goes away if we do not have the funding,” said Kim McGee, a trainer at Talkable Communities.

For more information on training opportunities or how to donate, visit the Talkabale Communities website.

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