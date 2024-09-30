Local

Teen hospitalized in Jacksonville hit and run

Jacksonville Hit and Run Jacksonville police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian Monday morning in the 3900 block of Blanding Boulevard and drove off.

Jacksonville, Fla. — A teen was taken to a Jacksonville hospital Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of the car who drove off after hitting the pedestrian in the 3900 block of Blanding Boulevard.

The teen was crossing the street and was struck by a vehicle believed to be a white Toyota Yaris or similar vehicle, a JSO news release states.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver pulled into a parking lot south of the crash scene, inspected the vehicle, got back in the car and drove off heading south on Blanding Boulevard, the news release states.

Any with information about the hit and run is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To submit anonymous tips, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

