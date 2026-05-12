Tens of Thousands of Jeep Cherokees Recalled

Chrysler is recalling certain 2019-2023 Jeep Cherokees for a suspected faulty power transfer unit. The recalled vehicles may lose drive power, resulting in a greater risk of a crash or injury.

The suspect period began on December 12, 2018, when production of Cherokees with suspect PTUs began, and ended February 24, 2023 when production of 2023 MY Jeep Cherokees ended. The investigation began

Some 2019-2013 MY Jeep Cherokees may have been built with two-speed power transfer units which may fail internally, resulting in an unexpected and unrecoverable loss of driving power. Drivers may notice a Service 4WD message, noise, vibration or change in drive quality.

According to the report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a remedy is under development. Owner notifications letters are expected to be mailed out June 25, 2026. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available.

Chrysler is aware of at least 9 customer assistance records, 387 warranty claims, 5 field reports, and 16 other service records potentially relating to the issue ranging from January 9, 2020 to March 19, 2026.

More details are available on the NHTSA website.

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