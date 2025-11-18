TERRIBLE TUESDAY: I-10 construction lane closures extend into morning rush

Jacksonville, FL — The Tuesday morning rush has been a cluster of problems across Jacksonville.

The biggest delays have been on I-10 from the westside, as multiple eastbound lanes have been blocked at Roosevelt (U.S 17).

By 7:50 am, lanes finally reopened.

FDOT spokesperson Hampton Ray says overnight temperatures dropped lower than anticipated, impacting the materials used to safely reopen the roadway.

“Concrete must reach a specific strength prior to the roadway opening to vehicles. As a result, crews were unable to safely reopen all lanes as scheduled.”, said Ray.

I-10 from I-295 to I-95 is being widened to improve traffic flow, safety and increase capacity.

When complete, I-10 will feature up to ten lanes between I-295 and I-95.

The $176.4 million project started in summer 2020 and was initially forecast to end in late 2025, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

