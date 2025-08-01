Tesori Family Foundation gives $25K to St. Johns County Parks Foundation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Parks Foundation has received a $25,000 donation from the Tesori Family Foundation to support inclusive and family-centered parks and recreation projects in St. Johns County.

The donation comes as Parks & Recreation Month concludes, marking a summer filled with community support for more than 15 countywide programs. The Tesori Family Foundation, known for its commitment to inclusion in sports, recreation, education, and career development, aims to achieve great things through God by lending a helping hand and providing hope.

“This is what community looks like—families helping families, neighbors investing in neighbors,” said Marithza Ross, Executive Director of the St. Johns County Parks Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to the Tesori Family Foundation for believing in our mission and stepping up in such a powerful way.”

The St. Johns County Parks Foundation is actively raising funds for its Field of Dreams campaign, a $200,000 effort to replace the turf at the all-abilities baseball field at Aberdeen Park. This gift reflects a broader commitment to accessible recreation across the entire Parks & Recreation system. The Tesori Family Foundation’s support will directly benefit inclusive and family-centered parks and recreation projects throughout the county. Their emphasis on supporting inclusive initiatives has inspired the pursuit of diverse opportunities that leave a lasting impact, starting in Northeast Florida and reaching communities across the country. The Parks Foundation invites local businesses, family foundations, and individuals to join in building a stronger, healthier St. Johns County through support for parks and recreation.

