‘There’s a lot of people here that need the help’: More families displaced in Brantley county

NAHUNTA, Ga. — Dozens of families displaced by the wildfire in Brantley County are unsure about next steps.

Friday, officials pushed the Brunswick American Red Cross location as an additional resource for families. They’re helping provide more long-term housing for victims.

Action News Jax spoke to several families that ended up at Southside Baptist Church in Nahunta; they’ve lost their entire homes. The Red Cross is something several families here told us they need.

“I just want the government to get FEMA here to start helping people. There’s a lot of people here that need the help,” said Johnny Enke. His home was destroyed in the fire on Thursday.

He fought back tears as he described the need he and his family are facing right now.

“It’s not just about me. It’s about everybody.”

The pastor at Southside Baptist Church spent the afternoon driving families to the Red Cross in Brunswick, about an hour away.

“Within 15, 30 minutes of me getting there everything was gone,” said Michael Gibson, another resident who has been displaced. He and his family are figuring out next steps.

Gibson says he was arrested yesterday after getting permission to try to retrieve a buggy from his home.

“I was stuck in the back of a cop car for an hour and then they finally let me go,” Gibson said.

Even after the chaos, he considers his family lucky. They were able to save their pets, and they plan to use Red Cross as a resource.

“It’s bad, but you know God has a plan, so we all need to stick together and rely on him.”

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