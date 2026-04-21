‘There’s not a whole lot we can do’: Wolf sanctuary owners concerned as Railroad Fire burns

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — As the massive Railroad Fire continues to burn in Clay and Putnam counties, the safety of more than 50 wolves at Big Oak Wolf Sanctuary in Green Cove Springs has become a concern.

The owner, John Knight, said it’s nearly impossible to evacuate the 23 packs of wolves he takes care of. He’s hopeful they won’t reach that point.

“It’s very scary, there’s not a whole lot we can do,” Knight said.

The sanctuary spans about 10 acres and is a sprawling outdoor habitat for 51 wolves and wolf dogs.

It’s located right off Varney Road in Green Cove Springs. As of Tuesday afternoon, that’s a little over a mile from where the active 3,000-acre Railroad Fire is burning. Knight said they’re monitoring the conditions.

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“The animals here in these huge enclosures, you can’t get them into a crate and evacuate like you can in these sanctuaries where they live in very small cages,” Knight said.

He said for the past few days, the smoke in the area has sent the animals into hiding.

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Each enclosure has underground dens that Knight said are typically used for dangerous situations like hurricanes.

“We have underground dens for them that are dug out and framed up heavy. They go into the underground dens; that’s the best we can do,” Knight said.

Knight wants the community to know that he’s working to do what he can in this uncertain situation.

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