‘They should rest assured’: Jacksonville Beach Police prepare for potential teen takeover

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police are getting prepared for another potential teen takeover event over the weekend.

It comes just one week after five people were shot and injured during a teen takeover event in Jax Beach last Saturday. Four of those individuals were teenagers. All survived their injuries.

On Monday, Jax Beach Police were made aware of a social media post promoting a part two event for tomorrow and another promoting a meetup at an Airbnb to shoot a music video.

“In the events of last weekend, we do have an additional complement of officers out working,” Commander Shaughnessy said. “We have some units from Jacksonville, and we’re in contact with our mutual aid partners as well to call upon if we need them.”

“Safety is our number one concern and we’re taking that very seriously,” Billy Ward, Co-Owner of the Jax Night Market, said.

The Jax Night Market is happening at the Seawalk Pavilion tonight and tomorrow. He says the event organizers did meet with Jax Beach police about their concerns.

“Not only are they going to have heavy police presence, but they are also over-staffing the event more than they normally would,” Ward said. “It should be very safe and secure.”

Commander Shaughnessy has this message for people who might be worried about going to Jax Beach this weekend.

“They should rest assured…they should feel comfortable coming out to the beach. Everyone, citizens alike, business owners alike,” Commander Shaughnessy said.

Action News Jax has learned that as of today, the promoters who were posting flyers on social media about tomorrow’s potential takeover in Jax Beach have taken their posts down.

However, Jacksonville Beach Police say they aren’t taking any chances and will proceed with their original plan for this weekend.

You can read their statement here:

“The ‘takeover’ event being promoted for 2/28 has been pulled from social media. While no specific event is being promoted at this time, we are moving forward as planned with police presence. As always, we encourage people to call police if they see anything out of the ordinary (see something, say something).”

Commander Shaughnessy wants to remind everyone that if you see something, say something. Call them immediately if you notice anything suspicious.

