‘They were terrified:’ Emotional Jacksonville Beach bar owner describes chaos amid 3 shootings

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The search continues for the suspects involved in three Jacksonville Beach shootings. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said one person was killed and three others were hit by bullets on St. Patrick’s Day.

Beach business owners say they’re heartbroken, sad, and angry. One bar owner Action News Jax spoke with said he tried to help the innocent bystander who was shot until first responders took over.

The owner of The Wreck Tiki Bar and Lounge, Fernando Meza, said he was working at the time and saw people running. He thought maybe there was a fight until his security showed him a gun signal and that’s when everything turned to mayhem.

Chaos erupted in Jacksonville Beach from gunfire. What was initially called an “active shooter situation” ended as three separate unrelated shootings. The violence left four people hurt, one person died and an innocent bystander was shot.

“We saw a bunch of kids hiding corner over here, I could see their faces and they were terrified,” Meza said, holding back tears.

Downtown Jacksonville Beach was evacuated and all the bars were locked down. The first shooting was right near Meza’s business and he saw the madness unfold.

“The kids... there was a little girl...just seeing these faces... it’s just f****** crazy,” he emotionally said. “You don’t know what’s going on, you don’t know if it’s a mass shooting, but kids who came out here to have fun, they’re hiding, hugging each other in the ground...running out...it’s f****** horrible.”

Inside the bars and behind locked doors, Meza said there was fear but they did everything they could to keep everyone safe.

“People were ducking, people ran to the back,” he said. “I’m proud of my staff they kept their cool, and they helped where they needed to. Some patrons were crying, we shut garage doors down immediately.”

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said anywhere from 250 to 400 teens gathered for planned fights. a flier for the event was circulated online and the shootings started after they were broken up.

The first was near the boardwalk and the Best Western hotel, the second was in the parking lot outside The Ritz and the third was outside of Sneakers Sports bar. At least one suspect involved in one of the shootings has ties to a gang. Law enforcement released videos online from security cameras showing large crowds running away in a panic on the beach and in the bar district.

Though the shooters are on the loose, Meza wants the public to know it’s a safe community and bar district.

“Jacksonville Beach is a strong community and we’re going to stay Jax Beach strong,” Meza said.

If you have any information or video that could help the Jacksonville Beach Police Department in the investigation, you’re urged to get in contact with them.

