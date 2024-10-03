‘This is my community:’ Locals with ties to North Carolina desperate to help after Helene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Locals with connections in North Carolina are desperate to help their families and neighbors.

Helene made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane last week. Even though it lost intensity as it headed inland, there were strong winds and flash flooding 500 miles away.

Our Action News Jax weather team says Helene was one of the most damaging storms in North Carolina history. Ashe County in the western part of the state felt Helene’s wrath.

In fact, many people in western North Carolina are stuck in their homes.

Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez spoke to locals with ties to North Carolina.

“It has really broke my heart. I sat at nighttime with my husband in my room and I just cried because this is my community, this is my people, this is where I was raised,” Jacksonville resident Sierra Walton said.

Hear more from locals with ties to North Carolina on FOX30 and CBS47.

