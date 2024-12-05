‘This is the place to be:’ Jacksonville HERO program hiring veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is looking to hire veterans and wounded warriors who need a purpose after their service.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Human Exploitation Rescue Operation (HERO) program is a paid federal internship that recruits, trains, and equips wounded, injured or transitioning service members to combat child exploitation and other online crimes.

“There are some terrifying people out there in the world, doing some horrible things to people within our community,” Jamie Umberger said. “This allows me to do something that is worthwhile and makes me feel good every time I go home.”

Home is what Umberger was searching for after leaving the service. He enlisted in the First Ranger Battalion in Savannah. In 1998, he came to Florida where he spent time studying at the University of Florida and in the National Guard at Camp Blanding. After getting out of the service, he tried starting his own business and did some consulting as well.

“I found that nothing was truly fulfilling,” Umberger said. “It didn’t have the same comradery or mission.”

Last year, he applied to the HERO program. It starts with training in Virginia. He then transitioned to working in Jacksonville in August. He’s now a Computer Forensics Analyst HERO Corps Intern for , Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Jacksonville.

“If you’re like me and you need something more than just a job and you really wanna do something good for the community—this is the place to be,” Umberger said. “You get the job satisfaction that makes you feel like you’re back home again in the military.”

The training program consists of:

13 weeks of paid HSI introductory and forensic training, leading to certifications in CompTIA A+ and other forensic tools

9-month paid internship in computer forensics labs at HSI offices throughout the U.S.

After completing the program, HSI hires interns as full-time CFAs to assist special agents.

The deadline to apply is December 16. To apply or learn more click HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.