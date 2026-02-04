Thousands of pounds of pork loins imported without reinspection

Over 46-thousand pounds of frozen, boneless pork loins are being recalled by the Mays Chemical Company of Puerto Rico because they were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.

Pork loins were produced in Canada between February 27, 2025 and March 12, 2025. They were shipped in variable weight cardboard boxes labeled “FROZEN PORK LOIN, BONELESS, CENTER 520MM” in plastic bags. Products bear Canada establishment “Canada 12″ printed inside the Canadian mark of inspection on the label. Affected products were shipped to distributors, institutions, restaurants, and federal establishments for further processing in Puerto Rico.

Pork Loin Recall

The announcement comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service after routine inspection activities.

FSIS says recalled pork loins may still be in restaurants, institutions and other establishments. Anyone who has purchased the product is asked not to eat or serve it. No reports of illness linked to the pork loins have been confirmed.

