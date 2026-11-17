Jacksonville, Fl — Three people were killed on Monday night in separate crashes in Jacksonville.

Two passengers in a vehicle died in a crash around 11:00 pm.

Florida Highway Patrol says a car traveling west on Baymeadows Road collided with a second car attempting to turn onto Baymeadows Circle East.

Two passengers in the turning car, a 51-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, died.

Both drivers, including a 17-year-old, had minor injuries.

A separate crash E-Town left a motorcyclist dead.

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:30 pm when a car hit the plastic delineators on 9B near E-Town Parkway.

The car stopped in the express lane. A motorcycle that was traveling in the express lanes hit the side of the car, killing the 27-year-old operator.

The other driver wasn’t hurt.

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