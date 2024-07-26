Thrifting recommended for back-to-school shopping, especially during the tax-free holiday next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With kids heading back to school soon, that means many parents will be doing some back-to-school shopping. Meanwhile, Florida’s tax-free shopping holiday starts next week.

At Good Will of North Florida, shoppers said they were ready to flood the aisles. Some parents said they will be saving up to 70% on clothes, notebooks, and bookbags -- not just parents, but college students as well. They said all eyes should be on thrift stores and Good Will with tax-free shopping next week.

“I have not been in a mall in about ten years and how much money I have saved is priceless. We love the selection here and the savings are huge. You could save at least half of what you pay at the retail stores,” Angie Rogers, Jacksonville resident said.

Goodwill Spokesperson Liz Morgan said Jacksonville parents can really stretch a dollar without sacrificing quality.

She said most donations are gently used and some are brand-new with tags attached.

“You can come in with $100 per child and buy so many things for the school year. A lot of the stuff still has tags on them. They’re brand new, so it’s a different shopping experience,” Liz Morgan, Good Will spokesperson said.

Financial advisor Gregg Murset said back-to-school shopping can cost families $875 on average, which he adds is as much as holiday spending.

He adds it is crucial to talk to your kids about the importance of budgeting and snagging a deal.

“Thrifting is a big thing now where kids go and get these old school clothes at a great deal. These are clothes they like; it is cheaper and throwing tax-free season in there makes this a triple-win,” Murset said.

Florida’s back-to-school 2024 sales tax holiday kicks off in Florida next Mon., July 29 all the way until Aug. 11.

