Tickets for THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 now available

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Tickets for THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 are now available at THEPLAYERS.com/tickets. The championship will be contested March 10–15 and bring together the world’s best to compete for one of the game’s most prestigious titles at the iconic Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

“TPC Sawgrass provides a stage unlike any other, where the world’s best compete and history is made,” said THE PLAYERS Executive Director Lee Smith. “Each year, it’s a week that fans and players alike look forward to around the globe, and we can’t wait to welcome them back in 2026 with an experience that is one-of-a-kind in sports.”

Fans attending the 2026 championship can look forward to enjoying an array of local restaurants, the tournament’s signature cocktail, the “Sawgrass Splash,” as well as live entertainment and dedicated fan zones—all included with a Stadium Pass. THE PLAYERS Championship offers a range of programs and ticketing options to fit every fan’s interests, including:

Stadium Pass

The Stadium Pass provides an unparalleled spectator experience, giving fans the chance to get closer to the action than at most other sporting events. In addition to all open-to-the-public venues, a Stadium Pass allows fans to be just steps from the rope line to watch the world’s top players in action.

Intracoastal Club

The Intracoastal Club, located between the 12th and 13th holes, provides views of two of the most exciting holes on the course. The open-air venue features bar-style seating, televisions and upscale food and beverage options for purchase, including beer, wine and the tournament’s signature cocktails. Access to the Intracoastal Club requires a separate ticket, available while supplies last.

Parking

Parking passes for THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 must be purchased online in advance, with a separate pass required for each day. The championship also offers rideshare access as well as complimentary bicycle and golf cart parking for fans. For more details and to purchase parking passes, visit THEPLAYERS.com/parking.

Youth Ticket Policy

THE PLAYERS Championship offers a family-friendly youth ticket policy, which allows up to two children ages 15 and under to attend for free with a ticketed adult all week long, courtesy of Nemours Children’s Health. This longstanding initiative provides families the opportunity to enjoy the tournament together while introducing younger fans to the game of golf. Children ages 6 and older will require a ticket to access hospitality venues.

Military and Veteran Ticket Packages

Military and veteran ticket packages will return for THE PLAYERS Championship 2026, offering complimentary and discounted admission along with an exclusive venue for service members and veterans. The tournament will also continue its tradition of Military Appreciation Day and Ceremony to honor those who have served. Further details, including ticket information, will be made available in early 2026. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit: THEPLAYERS.com/tickets

