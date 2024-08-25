Timucuan Park Foundation and Blue Star Families host Outdoor Exploration Program in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 200 military youth and their families were introduced to the natural beauty and historical significance of Jacksonville’s parks and preserve through the Blue Star Outdoor Exploration program. This initiative, a collaboration between the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, Timucuan Parks Foundation (TPF), and Blue Star Families Jacksonville, offered five events in 2024 aimed at connecting military families with the outdoors and local heritage.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“This year’s program introduced these military families to the amazing assets and rich history that we find in our parks and preserves through a partnership with the national nonprofit and our park partners,” said Felicia Boyd, Program and Outreach Director for TPF. “We taught them the basics of ethical angling and introduced them to the Gullah Geechee fishing heritage, connected them to the history in our city, state, and national parks, and showcased the ecology that thrives in our preserved natural spaces.”

The program featured a variety of activities, including a Junior Ranger Angler fishing clinic at William F. Sheffield Regional Park, where youth aged 6 to 17 and their parents learned about fishing techniques, ethical angling, and local wildlife. Participants also explored African heritage and the history of the enslaved at the Kingsley Heritage Celebration at Kingsley Plantation, enjoyed a camping clinic and historical hike during the 7 Creeks Fest, and celebrated World Migratory Bird Day at Fort Caroline National Memorial with guided bird-watching hikes.

The program concluded with an event at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, where families engaged in fishing, hiking, and a presentation on Gullah Geechee fishing traditions.

Blue Star Families Jacksonville, part of a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting military families, works in cooperation with the National Park Service and TPF. This marks the second year of the Blue Star Families’ Outdoor Explorers program, which continues to foster community connections and outdoor education for military families.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.