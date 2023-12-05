Together Against Hate discusses Intellectual and Developmental Differences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight’s Together Against Hate speaker series focuses on intellectual and developmental differences.

A community discussion to fight hate in all forms continues in Jacksonville.

The First Coast YMCA in partnership with the Jewish Community Alliance will host speakers from local non-profit, The Arc Jacksonville, an organization that helps people with intellectual and developmental differences, known as IDDs, live a fuller life with job placement, independent housing and community involvement.

Ericia Moore, Vice President of Social Responsibility and Operations for the First Coast YMCA is tonight’s moderator.

“The outlook of life from these individuals is always something pleasant for me and really just rewarding,” Moore said. “It kinda just slows me down and stops me from thinking about the hard things that are going on in my life.”

Many of us may know someone living with down syndrome or autism, and tonight is a chance to share ideas, ask questions, and listen to answers about how we can be more aware of their specific challenges.

Moore says there are three simple things you can do to support people with IDDs.

“For one, understanding your biases, and then, as those individuals with disabilities are communicating and showing you what they want, I think there’s an opportunity to listen and learn from that. And then, doing your best as an individual or a community to be more supportive and inclusive to what these individuals are looking for.”

ARC Jacksonville aims to do exactly that.

It was established in 1965 by family members of people with IDDSs and needed a community to thrive in.

ARC helps people get jobs, live independently and earn degrees and diplomas.

The Arc Village provides an apartment complex where residents can socialize daily - there’s even a Club Arc with Friday night music and dancing.

The Arc Jacksonville, the Jewish Community Alliance, and the First Coast YMCA will join together at the Jesse Ball Du Pont Center tonight in downtown at 7 p.m., and the public is welcome.

Tonight’s event is part of six months of events.

The next event is in January of 2024, it will feature faith leaders from One Jax and the Interfaith Center of Northeast Florida at the Main Library in downtown.

In February, the Together Against Hate speaker series hopes to bring unity to the community with its final event - the first ever Racing Against Hate 5K at the Winston Family YMCA.

©2023 Cox Media Group