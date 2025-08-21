The top high schools in the Jacksonville area for 2025, according to U.S. News & World Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia high schools made U.S. News & World Report’s latest ranking of the best high schools in the country.

The publication’s “2025-2026 Best High Schools” ranking includes data on 25,000 public high schools across the United States.

Nearly 18,000 of those schools were ranked on six key indicators: college readiness (30%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%), and graduation rate (10%).

“All private high schools were not ranked because of limitations in publicly available data. However, charter and magnet schools were eligible because they are publicly funded,” the report stated.

The highest-ranked school in the greater Jacksonville area was Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville, ranked No. 6 in Florida and 65th nationally.

Other Northeast Florida schools that ranked among the top 100 in Florida include:

Paxon School for Advanced Studies, Jacksonville (No. 18 in the state, No. 151 nationally)

Samuel W. Wolfson High School, Jacksonville (No. 23 in the state, No. 232 nationally)

Darnell Cookman Middle/High School, Jacksonville (No. 26 in the state, No. 294 nationally)

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, Jacksonville (No. 33 in the state, No. 425 nationally)

Ponte Vedra High School, Ponte Vedra Beach (No. 35 in the state, No. 485 nationally)

Allen D. Nease High School, Ponte Vedra Beach (No. 42 in the state, No. 704 nationally)

Creekside High School, St. Johns (No. 43 in the state, No. 714 nationally)

Q.I. Roberts Jr. - Sr. High School, Florahome (No. 73 in the state, No. 1,154 nationally)

Fleming Island High School, (No. 94 in the state, No. 1,365 nationally)

These Southeast Georgia schools ranked among the top 100 in Georgia:

Glynn Academy, Brunswick (No. 35 in the state, No. 1,305 nationally)

Camden County High School (No. 79 in the state, No. 3,063 nationally)

U.S. News & World Report ranked BASIS Tucson North in Arizona as the top high school in the country.

Signature School in Indiana, Central Magnet School in Tennessee, Davidson Academy in Nevada, and Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia rounded out the top five high schools.

Click here to view the full “2025-2026 Best High Schools” power ranking.

Photos: 2025 top high schools in the Jacksonville metro area

