Tracking the Tropics: First track of Atlantic disturbance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is now issuing updates on a disturbance in the Atlantic.

The first track was released just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for the Leeward Islands.

It’s forecast to become a named storm on Monday.

It will track precariously close to Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This system appears to “behave” – early expectations kept this out to sea, and that still appears to be the case today.

It will pass Jacksonville’s latitude on Saturday, some 500-1000 miles to the east.

This system will likely send a swell to the east coast of the U.S.

We’ll see rough seas and surf and a high rip current risk late week and next weekend.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.