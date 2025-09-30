Tracking the Tropics: Imelda becomes hurricane off Florida’s coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Imelda is in the Atlantic off Florida’s coast. Impacts to Bermuda arrive Wednesday evening. It is the 4th hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season.
- Humberto is over the SW Atlantic & some 800+ miles east/northeast of Jax. Will turn more northward then accelerate northeast over the N. Atlantic.
- Hurricane Imelda is about 250 miles southeast of Jax. Imelda will turn slowly northeast then accelerate to the east/northeast over the open Atlantic never making landfall on U.S. soil but will bring impacts to Bermuda by Wed./Thu.
- The combination of Humberto & Imelda will help to bring rough seas & surf to area beaches along with gusty winds.
