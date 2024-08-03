Local

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression #4 forms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Tropical Depression Four

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The tropical disturbance the First Alert Weather Team has been tracking is now a depression.

It’s forecast to become tropical storm “Debby” on Saturday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The track pulls Tropical Depression #4 over Cuba and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

T.D. #4 moves into the northeast Gulf Sunday, with a landfall near Cedar Key around sunrise Monday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Track has slowed down and shifted a little westward. A track farther west means more widespread rain across the local area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Some spots could see up to 6″ of rain.

There will be some localized flooding.

A storm farther west also enhances onshore winds with rough seas and surf and a high rip current risk at area beaches.

A few tornadoes/waterspouts can’t be ruled out.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!