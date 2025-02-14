Traffic Alert: Closures planned for Shands Bridge on Saturday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Clay and St. Johns Counties can expect directional closures on the Shands Bridge on Saturday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It’s for routine inspection.

Closures will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday and finish by 5 a.m. Sunday.

Flaggers will be there to direct traffic.

You are asked to use an alternative route if possible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.