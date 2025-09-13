TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks lane on I-95 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on I-95 North in St. Johns County is causing delays Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after the International Golf Parkway exit.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The right lane is currently blocked as troopers and emergency crews respond.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the crash at 11:15 a.m. They confirmed there were only minor injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

Drivers should expect backups in the area and use caution.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.