TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian killed in crash involving JTA bus on I-95 South

The right lane on I-95 South near University Boulevard is closed due to a deadly crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority says that a JTA bus was involved in the crash.

Action News Jax obtained a statement from JTA about the deadly crash:

Earlier this morning at approximately 4:32 a.m., a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near University Boulevard was involved in an incident with a pedestrian that resulted in a fatality.

“At the time of the incident, the bus was not in passenger service and no customers were onboard. The bus operator was not injured.

“The JTA extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual involved.

“The Florida Highway Patrol and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are conducting an active investigation into the incident. The JTA is fully cooperating with both agencies and will continue to assist as needed throughout the investigative process.

“Because this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information is available at this time.”

Action News Jax will be following this investigation to bring you all the details on air and on the web.

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