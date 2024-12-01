Travelers return to Jacksonville International Airport on busiest travel day of the year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Sunday after Thanksgiving has historically been the busiest travel day of the year.

Data from the Transportation Safety Administration for 2023 shows 2.9 million people traveled by air the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

For folks returning at Jacksonville International Airport Sunday morning, the holiday rush was as real as ever.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“The line for regular TSA was wrapped all the way around and past the terminal when I got there,” Olivia Barber told Action News Jax after landing in JIA from Providence, Rhode Island.” “Flying out of Providence, it’s not usually very busy at TSA, especially early in the morning, so it’s definitely a big change from what we normally see at the airport.”

“Boston was very busy, even at TSA precheck, lots and lots of people,” another traveler, Frank Barraca, told Action News Jax.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Barraca said Sunday morning that he almost missed his flight out of Boston because of the rush, though he and his wife caught a flight bright and early to try to get ahead of any possible travel disruptions.

“That’s the plan. Get out early, get it in early, because as the day goes on flights get delayed,” Barraca explained.

For those returning from the holiday rush on Monday, expect some longer waits at the rental car counters, as AAA says the Monday and Tuesday after the holiday are typically the busiest rental return dates.

The best time to hit the road on Monday will be before 8 a.m. or after 7 p.m., according to transportation data company INRIX

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.