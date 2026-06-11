Trevor Lawrence, wife announce they’re expecting a baby boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa Lawrence recently announced they are expecting a baby boy. The couple shared the news on social media Wednesday.

This will be the second child for the Lawrence family. Their daughter, Shae, celebrated her first birthday in January.

The announcement was made in a video posted by the couple on Instagram confirming they are expecting a boy.

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