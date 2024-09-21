Trevor and Marissa Lawrence made Wolfson Children’s Hospital ambassadors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have been named ambassadors of Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

“At Wolfson Children’s, we know how important it is to be a member of a well-oiled team,” Allegra C. Jaros, president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, said in a news release. “Each teammate plays a vital role in winning battles against the illnesses and injuries our children may face. There is no more important team to our community than the team at Wolfson Children’s. It just makes sense that our NFL team’s quarterback, and his wife, would be a key part of our team that cares for and saves the lives of our community’s children.”

The news was unveiled at a private signing ceremony where the couple joined hospital staff, patients, and their families.

As ambassadors, the Lawrences will help bring hope to those at the hospital and promote health by being advocates for the kids.

“We are proud to stand with the Wolfson Children’s team and look forward to advocating for the well-being of kids in Jacksonville and highlighting the amazing work of the staff,” Trevor said in a news release.

