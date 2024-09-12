Trevor’s House: EverBank Stadium now ‘TrEverBank Stadium’

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is taking over EverBank Stadium, now known as “TrEverBank Stadium.”

Lawrence shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, showcasing his newest collaboration as the team gets everyone ready for Sunday’s home opener.

At the game, you’ll see the temporary signage up outside and throughout the stadium.

