Tropical Storm Isaac forms in the Northern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Isaac Formed in the northern Atlantic

Jacksonville, Fla. — Tropical storm “Isaac” formed Wednesday night in the Northern Atlantic.

The First Alert Weather Team says it poses no threat to the U.S. as it moves east.

We’ll continue to follow its track.

Learn more in “Talking the Tropics with Mike.”

