Tropical Storm Kirk forms in the East Atlantic

Tropical Storm Kirk, 9/30/24, 11 am

Tropical Storm Kirk, 9/30/24, 11 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Kirk formed in the East Atlantic on Monday morning.

This is the system that was upgraded to Tropical Depression 12 on Sunday.

The current forecast brings this storm into the central Atlantic by mid to late week.

First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said Kirk is forecast to become a major hurricane, but will not threaten land.

