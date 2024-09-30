Tropical Storm Kirk forms in the East Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Kirk formed in the East Atlantic on Monday morning.

This is the system that was upgraded to Tropical Depression 12 on Sunday.

The current forecast brings this storm into the central Atlantic by mid to late week.

First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said Kirk is forecast to become a major hurricane, but will not threaten land.

#Kirk forecast to be a major hurricane in a few days. It is no threat to land. @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/QL2v8qWbQt — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) September 30, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.