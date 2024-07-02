Two Civil Rights activists tell the story behind a notorious photo that shocked the nation

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tuesday marks the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act. Action News revisited some of the local history surrounding the landmark legislation. Two civil rights activists captured in a photo that shocked the nation spoke about the defining experience.

June 18, 1964, is a date two civil rights activists will never forget. It’s when a notorious photo was taken. They had no idea at the time of the impact this photo would have.

“That picture went all over the world,” Civil Rights activists J.T. Johnson said.

Eighty-six-year-old J.T. Johnson and 88-year-old Al Lingo were two of several protesters who jumped into the whites-only pool at the Monson Motor Lodge in St. Augustine, Florida. Their goal was to desegregate facilities like this.

They talked about how the hotel manager tried to force them out by pouring acid into the pool.

“So, he decided to get his acid then he poured that on us,” Johnson said.

“It stung some people. They then got us out of the pool to beat on us then took us to jail,” Lingo said.

Both men shared why they joined the civil rights movement to support Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“When you grow up to be 26, 27, 28 you are looking for something right to do. This was definitely right to do. My family in Texas disagreed with me but this was the thing I needed to do.”

“I was part of the movement because I couldn’t go to Georgia Tech or University of Georgia. I wanted to make sure that somebody could,” Johnson said.

Action News asked Lingo if it was worth it?

“It shaped the rest of my life,” he said.

Johnson and Lingo are back in St. Augustine to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, which was passed only a couple of weeks after that infamous incident at the pool.

They said they left their mark on this city and it’s something they’ll never forget.

The Monson Motor Lodge was demolished in 2003 and is now the Hilton Historic Bayfront.

