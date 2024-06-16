Two injured in Mid-Westside shooting following reported argument, police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) reported that two people were injured in a shooting following an argument in the Mid-Westside area on Saturday night. The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on the 1500 block of Steele Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, officers responded to reports of an adult male and an adult female being shot. Both victims were promptly transported to a local hospital where they are currently in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a verbal altercation between the male victim and a female suspect escalated into violence. The suspect reportedly fired multiple shots, striking the male in the leg and the female in the arm. The injuries sustained by both victims are not life-threatening.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers detained the suspect. Detectives also canvassed the area for video surveillance, interviewed witnesses, and are in the process of questioning the suspect.

JSO stated this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.