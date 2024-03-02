Local

Two local players back home as Savannah Bananas bring their show to Jacksonville this weekend

By Alivia Tassely, Action Sports Jax

Savannah Bananas in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The greatest show in sports is back in Jax. The Savannah Bananas world tour will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd over the weekend.

10,000 fans each night will get a chance to experience banana ball- the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball.

The teams arrived in Jacksonville around 11 am on Friday morning, 8 hours before their first pitch of game one.

Action Sports Jax Alivia Tassely caught up with two local players ahead of rehearsals about their homecoming game.

Plus, Action Sports Jax Brent Martineau was joined live on the new Action Sports Jax 24/7 Stream channel by The Young Professor (begins at the 2:12:09 mark), the team’s in-game host.

