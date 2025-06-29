Two new container cranes arrive at JAXPORT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two massive container cranes have arrived at JAXPORT’s Blount Island terminal and are now being assembled.

The cranes were shipped in parts from Ireland and made by Liebherr, a German crane manufacturer.

They’re designed to handle bigger ships, able to reach across 19 containers and lift up to 65 long tons.

They also include energy-saving technology that creates power while lowering containers.

A third crane is still under construction in Ireland and is expected to arrive in December. It will be used at JAXPORT’s Talleyrand terminal starting in early 2026.

Florida has invested $53 million in recent years to help JAXPORT upgrade its crane fleet.

Another $40 million in upgrades is planned over the next five years.

JAXPORT is the busiest container port in Florida and one of the top vehicle-handling ports in the country.

Port operations support more than 258,000 jobs and generate $44 billion for the state’s economy each year.

