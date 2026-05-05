Two seriously injured in crash on CR 13 South in Hastings, road closed

HASTINGS, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured after a crash on CR 13 S and Reid Packing House in Hastings, says the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

According to Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to the incident and freed the two people from the vehicle.

One of the occupants was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second occupant was transported with serious injuries.

St. Johns Fire Rescue alerts the public of traveling through the area as crews continue to operate.

SJSO says the roadway will be closed until further notice. Action News Jax will update the story as more information is released.

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