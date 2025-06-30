UF Health investigative report: Jacksonville doctor created hostile work environment, resigning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has obtained an internal UF Health investigative report that details troubling allegations against a prominent local pediatrician.

The report identifies Dr. Barbara Knox as the subject of multiple serious complaints made by UF Health Jacksonville employees.

According to the findings, Knox fostered a hostile work environment through alleged bullying, racist behavior, and verbal abuse.

A UF spokesperson said that Knox submitted her resignation, effective August 15.

The internal investigation found that Knox “mismanaged” her team and contributed to ongoing “unrest” within the First Coast Child Protection Team -- a specialized group she was appointed to lead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This is not the first time Knox has faced scrutiny. She has a reported history of similar workplace misconduct allegations during previous tenures in Wisconsin and Alaska, raising further questions about oversight and accountability in her hiring.

A UF spokesperson said the university does not typically comment on personnel matters.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.