UNF board approves housing and out-of-state tuition increases for all 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students at the University of North Florida will face higher housing costs and, for some, higher tuition beginning in the Fall 2026 semester. This comes after the UNF Board of Trustees approved a series of rate increases on Tuesday.

The board voted to increase on-campus housing rates by 5%, citing rising operational and maintenance expenses. The increase will affect all students living in university housing.

Current housing costs range from approximately $2,832 to $4,904 per semester. Under the new rates, a lowest housing option that currently costs $2,832 will increase by about $142 to nearly $2,974. A unit costing $4,904 will rise by approximately $245 to about $5,149 per semester.

University officials said the increase follows years of limited flexibility in adjusting housing rates.

“Quite frankly, the reason we didn’t have the authority at a state level to raise housing for eight years. Once they opened that ability, we have been steadily increasing. Otherwise, we would have had a 30% increase that first year,” a university official said during the board meeting.

For students like senior environmental science major Mary Adedokun, the added expense comes as an unwelcome surprise.

“This increase just makes it harder for people,” Adedokun said.

Adedokun, who relies on scholarships to help pay for part of her education, said she had not anticipated paying more for housing during her final year at UNF.

“I don’t really have anywhere else to go, so I’m glad to stay here, but I am just trying to stretch for a little bit more scholarships because I know everything is increasing,” she said.

In addition to housing costs, the board approved a 15% increase in out-of-state tuition and fees for nonresident undergraduate and graduate students.

Under the new rates, nonresident undergraduate tuition will increase from $457.27 per credit hour to $525.86. Graduate nonresident tuition will rise from $524.51 to $603.19 per credit hour.

University leaders said the additional revenue generated by the tuition increase will help cover employee salaries, benefits, and other operational expenses. According to UNF, tuition rates have not increased since 2013.

While the tuition hike will not directly affect all students, some expressed concern for classmates who will bear the added financial burden.

“It’s just going to be harder, honestly,” said student Luis Agustin Sanchez.

Sanchez said the increased costs could create challenges not only for students but also for their families.

“It is going to impact them in a negative way because not only do they have to find areas where they can get money, it’s just going to be harder for them honestly not only on them, but on the family as well,” Sanchez said.

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