UNF Coggin College of Business ranked among 2025 Best Global MBA Programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida Coggin College of Business MBA program has been ranked Tier One among global business schools by CEO Magazine in the 2025 Global MBA Rankings.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The MBA program is ranked among 153 schools from 24 countries.

“We are thrilled that the Coggin College of Business has once again been recognized by CEO Magazine as a Tier One institution among global business schools,” said UNF President Moez Limayem. “This prestigious ranking is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching and our strong collaborations with industry leaders. We are proud of the exceptional education we provide and the significant impact our graduates make in the global business community.”

To rank the varying MBA programs, the following criteria are considered:

Quality of faculty

International exposure

Student-to-professor ratio

Accreditation

Work experience

Professional development

Delivery methods

Cost of tuition

Class size

Click HERE to view the 2025 Best Global MBA Program ranking list.

Click HERE to learn more about the graduate Programs held by the Coggin College of Business.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.