UNF to conduct full-scale active assailant drill with Jacksonville emergency agencies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida will conduct a full-scale active assailant, assistance and reunification exercise on its campus on Tuesday, May 5. The drill, running from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., involves multiple first responder agencies.

This comprehensive emergency preparedness activity is designed to test readiness, coordination and response capabilities among the participating agencies and university departments.

UNF says the exercise is a planned, controlled and highly coordinated event with extensive safety measures in place, taking place when most faculty and students are off campus during a week when classes are not in session.

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The University of North Florida is partnering with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Emergency Preparedness Division for the training. The experience will simulate a real-time, high-stress active assailant incident and the subsequent survivor support and reunification process.

While the incident itself is fictional, response activities during the exercise will be practiced as realistically as possible. The university says the drill will include visible law enforcement, emergency vehicle response and simulated sounds and activity across campus.

The area near the Student Union, where the training will occur, will be clearly marked and not open to the public during the exercise. Security personnel will be positioned at perimeter points around the Student Union to safely guide pedestrian traffic. They will also be stationed throughout affected areas, including buildings, garages, lots and road closures, to support safety and traffic flow.

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Parking spaces in the southeast section of Lot 18, Harmon Stadium, the Arena Parking Garage and Lot 4 will be blocked off. These closures will be in effect from midnight on Monday, May 4, until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

Varsity Lane and UNF Drive will be closed between Lot seven through Lot 3 on Tuesday, May 5, from 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. Entrances to both Lot seven and Lot three will remain accessible during this period.

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