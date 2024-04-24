UNF to consider approving environmental science degree program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, the University of North Florida will consider adding a new degree program.

Under consideration is earning a bachelor’s degree in environmental science. The program would offer students concentrations in Environmental Natural Sciences and Environmental Principles and Practice.

Posted on the schools website, the bachelor’s degree is designed to “meet the interdisciplinary educational needs of students in environmental science, increase mission-aligned degree offerings at UNF, and contribute to the environmental science workforce in Florida.”

The News Service of Florida also said discussion on adding a new major in FinTech, which focuses on finance and banking, will also be considered.

“Fintech is the application of new computing technologies, such as machine learning and AI (artificial intelligence), to traditional problems in finance, and particularly to banking,” a UNF trustee document said.

The trustees are scheduled to meet at the school’s Jacksonville campus on Thu., April 24.

This story was contributed by News Service of Florida.

