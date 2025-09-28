Two Northeast Florida colleges climb national rankings, earn top honors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Northeast Florida colleges are making waves in the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings.

The University of North Florida (UNF) has landed on the “Best Colleges” list for the seventh year in a row.

UNF jumped nine spots to #222 among national universities and climbed to #122 among top public schools.

It also rose to #125 in social mobility, which measures how well schools help students succeed regardless of background.

UNF earned praise for its programs in business, computer science, nursing, psychology, and engineering.

President Moez Limayem said the rankings reflect the hard work of faculty, staff, and students.

This fall, UNF welcomed its largest freshman class ever, pushing total enrollment to about 17,600 students.

Graduate enrollment is up 10% from last year, and student retention is strong at over 86%.

Down the coast, Flagler College in St. Augustine is also celebrating.

Flagler held onto its #3 spot among Regional Colleges in the South.

It was named a top performer in undergraduate teaching for the third straight year.

The college also rose to #42 in social mobility and ranked #18 for best value.

President John Delaney credited the success to new programs, better facilities, and strong faculty.

Flagler was also listed in The Princeton Review’s Best 391 Colleges.

Both schools say rankings help families make smart choices about college.

U.S. News looks at graduation rates, student outcomes, and affordability.

